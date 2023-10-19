Matthew Carson Wranovics: UPenn Law School Library Staffer Matthew Carson Wranovics

The Israel-Hamas conflict has created a stir in the world, so much so that all the news about the Israel-Hamas conflict pierces a wave of sorrow in the hearts of people. Due to this, we have brought to you another piece of news related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, in which it is being told that an employee of UPenn Law School was captured on camera tearing posters of Israel-Hamas war hostages. Yes, you heard it right. This news is quickly going viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention, after which everyone is becoming curious to know this news in depth. We have collected every little information related to this news for you. So, without any delay, let’s start today’s article and know this news in depth.

As we told you in the first paragraph of the article, a library employee of the Law School of the University of Pennsylvania was caught on camera tearing posters with pictures of hostages in the Israel-Hamas war, after which this video of him came on the Internet in the blink of an eye. The viewers watching this video are demanding that he be relieved from the post.

The video of tearing posters with pictures of hostages in the Israel-Hamas war is going viral as fast as it is uniting people together for justice. You all must be wondering who shared this video on the internet. Answering this question, let us tell you that the video that appeared on the Internet was shared by the non-profit organization Stop Antisemitism. In the video, a man can be seen walking across the pedestrian bridge on the university campus and is seen removing posters of citizens including children. The poster depicted someone who was kidnapped after Hamas attacked Israel.

When the person who made the video asked the man why he was doing this, the man replied that many innocent people had been killed in this Israel-Hamas conflict. He also said that many innocent people lost their lives in the deadly explosion at the Gaza hospital on Tuesday night, 17 October. Although it is very painful, people get goosebumps after hearing this.