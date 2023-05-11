Matthew David Read: Missing Hiker Rescued at Glacier National Park in Montana

Today, we are sharing information about a 19 years old boy who was found after 3 days of Chest-deep in snow. The boy who was rescued after 3 days from the chest-deep in the snow was from Glacier County, Montana. This news is on trending on social media platforms and getting a lot of attention on the web. He was found in Glacier National Park. People are excited to know the complete information about that boy. He was a Montana hiker. This news is going viral on the internet. This news is making trending headlines on the news channel. If you want to know the complete information about Montana hikers so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a 19-year-old boy was found in chest-deep of snow. His name was Matthew David Read. He was found with the help of thermal imaging mounted on a helicopter on Monday night. As per reports, the 19 years old boy was missing on May 7. Last David was heard on the Huckleberry Lookout trail. He was heard last Friday. Further, on that day towards the mountain’s east side after reaching the first saddle his feet slipped into a chest-deep of snow. Moreover, after slipped, his important things were lost like his water bottle, shoes, and most important his phone also fell into chest-deep snow.

Further, after falling into the chest-deep snow he starts to climb back up to the trail. He was starting to make his way from the chest-deep snow. He starts to follow his way. David even knew that it is not easy to climb back to the trail. On Sunday, Rangers see their vehicle at Huckleberry Lookout trailhead. The Rangers start to find David on Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning the Rangers expanded the search fast.

As per two bear air rescue reports, it was very difficult to find David in a low clouded and fog condition. The weather was the same on Monday. Luckily, the thermal imaging camera that was designed by rescue team Teledyne Flir was help top to find footprints of David into the chest-deep snow. Both footprints and slide marks were recognized by a thermal imaging camera in the snow below the lookout. Moreover, due to the warm weather, it was more difficult and challenging to find the footprints. The David rescue by the Two Bear Air team last night. If we get any other information reading this news we will update on the same site.