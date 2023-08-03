Matthew Hare Cause of Death? Police Officer in South Carolina Killed By Amtrak Train

Here we are sharing a saddened and shocking with you that a rookie South Carolina police officer has passed away. The police officer has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Hare. A police officer was fatally struck by an Amtrak train while helping a suicidal person off the tracks and this tragic accident happened on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, 22-year-old Matthew Hare was from Easley, South Carolina. He was killed around 6 a.m. on railroad tracks outside the city he patrols, which is about 10 miles from Greenville. Lt Ashley Anderson stated through tears during a press conference," Officer Hare has passed away protecting the life of the person he did not know. Officer Hare was an amazing person and he was also known as a Hero. Primary to the disaster, Hare and his partner were peeking for the suicidal individual for an hour. Hare was only on the force for five months.

Matthew Hare Cause of Death?

Officials said that Hare had been removing the man from the tracks when the commuter train hit him, even though the specifics of the accident have not been made public. Though it's not clear if they were charged, the suicidal individual Hare and protected has been taken into custody. Hare's partner was not injured. the Crescent train run by Amtrak, had a seven-hour delay between New Orleans and New York. Administrators said that no one onboard was hurt.

The police department said that in March 2023, Hare gained his South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy degree. A patrol motorcar has been parked in front of the Easley department in Hare's honor and many law enforcement agents held a procession to pay their respects to the deceased officer on Wednesday afternoon. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that Hare died like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms.