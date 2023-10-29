Matthew Perry Cause of Death? Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ Star, Dies at 54, Family

We are sharing a piece of the sad news that a very well-known personality Matthew Perry is no more. The breaking news is coming that the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry passed away. In this report, we are going to talk about Matthew Perry and his death. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and the entire nation wants to know his cause of death. Currently, Matthew Perry’s passing news is on the top of the social media headline and circulating over the internet. He was a very well-known star of “friends”. If you are interested to know the complete information regarding this news, go through the page and read the full article. Keep reading.

According to the sources, the American-Candian actor, comedian, and producer passed away. The moment his passing news was uploaded on the internet it went viral and left the whole nation shocked. He was born on August 19, 1969. He gained international popularity after appearing on the NBC television sitcom Friends. He gained much fan following through this role and won the Screen Actors Guild Award. He worked in many movies and shows. Currently, his name is circulating on the internet after his sudden passing. The unexpected passing of Matthew Perry left the whole nation in deep sorrow. Read more in the next section.

Matthew Perry Cause of Death?

Further, Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. He was only 54 years old at the time of his passing. His fans are wondering about his cause of death. The cause of death of Matthew Perry is becoming a most interesting topic on the internet for discussion. According to the sources, Matthew Perry was discovered unconscious in a hot tub at his home before his death. The reports claim that he passed away after drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The incident happened on October 28, 2023.

The actor Matthew Perry played a very famous role Chandler Bing on the very well-known show. The water rescue team reached his Pacific Palisaded home around 4:07 p.m. Further, as per the TMZ reports, there were no drugs discovered in the incident place. Matthew Perry's death is described as unexpected and sudden. On the incident day, he back to his home after two rounds of pickball. His assistant found him in unconscious condition and called 911. The passing news of Matthew Perry sent shockwaves over the internet. He played an iconic role in "Friends" from 1994 to 2004. May his soul rest in peace.