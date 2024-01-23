CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

MAU vs ALG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mauritania vs Algeria African Cup of Nations

14 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the African Cup of Nations League. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next football match will be played between the teams Mauritania (MAU) and the opponent team Algeria (ALG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other and it will be played at Stade Bouake. The match began to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 24 January 2024. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds. Let’s discuss some more details related to this match such as team players, predictions, points table, scores, and many more.

MAU vs ALG Live Score

It is reported that the league began recently and both teams have played only two matches. Both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and it will be a banging match. Both teams performed their best in the last matches but they didn’t receive a good response from their game performances. Algeria has faced two draws in the last matches and the team is currently ranked in the 3rd on the points table. Mauritania has faced two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 4th on the points table. It will be a different match in this league, so watch and enjoy.

MAU vs ALG (Mauritania vs Algeria) Match Details

Match: Mauritania vs Algeria (MAU vs ALG)
Tournament: African Cup of Nations
Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stade Bouake

MAU vs ALG (Mauritania vs Algeria) Starting 11

Mauritania (MAU) Possible Starting 11 1.Babacar Niasse, 2. Nouh El Abd, 3. Aly Abeid, 4. Ibrahima Keita, 5. Lamine Ba, 6. Bodda Mouhsine, 7. Sidi Amar, 8. Guessouma Fofana, 9. Omare Gassama, 10. Pape Ibnou Ba, 11. Aboubakary Koita

Algeria (ALG) Possible Starting 11 1.Anthony Mandrea, 2. Aissa Mandi, 3. Ramy Bensebaini, 4. Youcef Attal, 5. Rayan Ait Nouri, 6. Youcef Belaili, 7. Ismael Bennacer, 8. Nabil Bentaleb, 9. Fares Chaibi, 10. Baghdad Bounedjah, 11. Riyad Mahrez

This upcoming football match is the 3rd match of both teams and it is going to be live broadcast on Fancode where the fans can easily watch. If we talk about the points table then it is quite hard because both teams have played only two matches which were also not well. No player is suffering any minor or major injury before the match. The weather report also claims that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the weather is clear. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

hyper plus male enhancement pills medication to increase male libido enlarge your penis size tramadol vs paxil for premature ejaculation best antidepressant for erectile dysfunction liquid male enhancer diet pills with blue specks does taking laxatives make you lose weight ultra proven diet pills do fat reduction pills work brown rice to lose weight what diet pills are in requiem for a dream fat burning metabolism boosting pills is a rowing machine a good workout to lose weight how to lose weight with intuitive eating diet pills to lose weight in 2 weeks pure slim diet pills philippines lifestyle keto pill cost cbd oil depression anxiety cbd gummy delivery sf thc just makes anxiety worse will cbd help experience cbd edibles gummies 100mg of cbd for anxiety sciatica pain cbd thc deep relief pain salve 50mg hemp cbd green roads cbd gummies dosage research cbd and pain does cbd oil work faster than cbd gummies cbd dosage for pain management gas station cbd gummies prime cbd gummies male enhancement reviews biolife cbd gummies cost can you bring cbd gummies to australia 300 mg cbd gummies benefits cbd oil for pets with joint pain what is the best cbd gummies to quit smoking cbd living gummies for nerve pain high hemp cannabidol gummies cbd rub for neuropathic pain sleep clinic melbourne cbd