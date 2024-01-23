MAU vs ALG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mauritania vs Algeria African Cup of Nations

In this article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the African Cup of Nations League. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back and its next football match will be played between the teams Mauritania (MAU) and the opponent team Algeria (ALG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the match against each other and it will be played at Stade Bouake. The match began to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 24 January 2024. Several questions have been raised in people’s minds. Let’s discuss some more details related to this match such as team players, predictions, points table, scores, and many more.

It is reported that the league began recently and both teams have played only two matches. Both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and it will be a banging match. Both teams performed their best in the last matches but they didn’t receive a good response from their game performances. Algeria has faced two draws in the last matches and the team is currently ranked in the 3rd on the points table. Mauritania has faced two losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 4th on the points table. It will be a different match in this league, so watch and enjoy.

MAU vs ALG (Mauritania vs Algeria) Match Details

Match: Mauritania vs Algeria (MAU vs ALG)

Tournament: African Cup of Nations

Date: Wednesday, 24th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade Bouake

MAU vs ALG (Mauritania vs Algeria) Starting 11

Mauritania (MAU) Possible Starting 11 1.Babacar Niasse, 2. Nouh El Abd, 3. Aly Abeid, 4. Ibrahima Keita, 5. Lamine Ba, 6. Bodda Mouhsine, 7. Sidi Amar, 8. Guessouma Fofana, 9. Omare Gassama, 10. Pape Ibnou Ba, 11. Aboubakary Koita