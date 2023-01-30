Maurice Prendergast Death Reason? Former Dunedin City Councillor Maurice Prendergast Passed Away at 83

Recently the news has come on the internet that former Dunedin city councillor Maurice Prendergast has passed away reportedly. he is no longer among his close ones and he died at the age of 83 years old. Recently his passing news came on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social networking sites uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Maurice Prendergast was a very kind and amazing person. He was a former Dunedin city councillor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member. He was a city agent for more than 18 yaers from 1989, which included a term as deputy mayor for three years. He was a member of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board from 2013 until 2019. He was a very amazing personality who always helped people and now he will be always missed by his family, friends and his well-wishers. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Maurice Prendergast Death Reason?

a very famous city councillor Maurice Prendergast has passed away reportedly at the age of 83. He took his last breath on Thursday 26 January 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are inquisitive to know about his cause of death. According to the report, Prendergast died at Southland Hospital surrounded by family. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family. But it is believed that he died due to his old age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Maurice Prendergast was a long-service city councillor, deputy mayor and board member. A memorial service happened this Friday at St Mary's Parish Church, Mosgiel. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their profound condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Maurice Prendergast's soul rest in peace.