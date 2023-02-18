Max Spivak Death Reason? Rutgers University Student Max Spivak Killed In Accident

It is saddening to learn that the beloved student of Rutgers University sadly passed away at the age of 21. Yes, a talented and bright student of Rutgers University Student who has been identified as Max Spivak lost his life in a tragic accident. According to the sources, the incident took place on Route 18 in New Brunswick in which a young student, Max Spivak became a victim of a hit-and-run crime where a driver struck the young man in an accident, causing delays in commute times throughout the area. The New Jersey Department of Transportation received a report of an accident investigation taking place.

Since the news of Max Spivak was announced on the Internet, his friends and college mates are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. The Rutgers University Police Department wrote,” The Piscataway Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:58 AM on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Route 18 South near the border of Piscataway Township and the city of New Brunswick.”.

Max Spivak Death Reason?

According to the updates, there is no exact details of what happened on Thursday morning and the case is still under investigation by local officials. Some of the reports say that Max was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while he was just crossing Route 18 in New Brunswick. After the incident took place, the driver of the fled vehicle left the scene, leaving Max seriously injured on the side of the road. Unfortunately, Max Spivak succumbed to his injuries that day after being taken to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for his treatment.

He was a senior majoring in economics at Rutgers University. He was born in Montclair and raised in the same. Max was also described by his friend as an outgoing, kind, and generous person. He always stood with his friends in all situations. He is always known for his loved for music and enjoyed playing guitar, drums, and piano as well. Along with this, Max had a passion in cooking. Unfortunately, the loving soul has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He will be always remembered by his friends.