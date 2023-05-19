Maxx Morando: 2023 Net Worth and 3 Unknown Facts About Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend

Here we are going to talk about the rumors of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando who are currently getting a lot of popularity on the internet and social media pages. The rumors about thier dating are not beginning to circulate today, it was circulating since 2021 and now many social media users are curious to know more about them. Maxx is a drummer for an L.A.-based rock group and he is also known as a versatile musician. On the other side, Miley is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. They both are dating together and currently making a great buzz on the internet. Let’s continue this article and know more about him.

Miley Cyrus got married to Liam Hemsworth in 2018 but they get divorced in 2020 and now she is in a relationship with the drummer. Here we are going to share Maxx Morando’s net worth and 3 unknown facts. He is most famous for his drumming skills and having a successful career in music. He is also known as a guitarist and currently working for the Lily, L.A.-based rock group. Let us know the three facts about him are the followings:-

Who Is Maxx Morando?

Early Life: He was born on 16 November 1998 and he is currently 23 years old. He is currently working as a drummer for Lily’s band. Before working for Lily, he was working as the Regrettes’ drummer from 2015 to 2018. He generates a large number of fans around the world for his drum-laying skills.

Morando teamed up with designer Shane Kastl: he has a great sense and interest in fashion. In September 2021, he teamed up with designer Shane Kastl to help his partner create one of her looks at the Atlanta Music Midtown Festival back. His partner shared in an interview about the custom cartoon ensemble that they worked on for her.

Morando is friends with Pete Davidson: The couple has lots of friends and Pete Davidson is one of the closest friends of Morando. Pete served as his partner’s co-host for New Year’s Eve.

The couple was seen together at the Gucci 'Love Parade' fashion show in Los Angeles and recently, she shared in a new cover story interview that she met her fellow musician and boyfriend. It is also shared that Miley Ray Cyrus is also one of the reasons for his popularity.