MAY vs PLP Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup Team, Manhattan Yorkers vs The Philadelphians

Minor League Cricket T20 league match will be played between Manhattan Yorkers vs The Philadelphians.

Manhattan Yorkers is set to take on The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket T20 at Mercer County Park No 4, New Jersey. The weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Manhattan Yorkers (MAY) vs The Philadelphians (PLP)

Date:20th August 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

League: Minor League Cricket T20

Venue: Mercer County Park No 4, New Jersey

Manhattan Yorkers (MAY) Possible Playing 11:1.Danesh Patel, 2. Vanditkumar Prajapati, 3. Surya Thurumella, 4. Hiren Patel(WK), 5. Miraj Naidu, 6. Abhayjit Khangura, 7. Rahul Mishra, 8. Deep Joshi, 9. Dhruv Pawar, 10. Nisarg Desai, 11. Manoj Acharya(C)

The Philadelphians (PLP) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rajdeep Darbar(WK), 2. Ryan Scott-I, 3. Chiranshu Bhatia, 4. Gauranshu Sharma, 5. Raj Nannan, 6. Anirudh Immanuel, 7. Jonathan Foo(C), 8. Deveshwari Prashad, 9. Liam Plunkett, 10. Aditya Sharma-II, 11. Trinson Carmichael/Abdul Jabbar

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented. This match is going to be played between Manhattan Yorkers vs The Philadelphians from 20th August 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Mercer County Park No 4, New Jersey. Manhattan Yorkers look in good form in recent matches and it has more chance to win the match.