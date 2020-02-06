Mayanti Langer shuts down troll on Twitter for taking Jibe at husband Stuart Binny :- Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny has often been a soft target for trolls online. Despite holding the best bowling record for any Indian bowler in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), Stuart Binny has been out of the International cricket circuit for a while. He is currently playing for Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy and has impressed with both bat and the ball.

Mayanti Langer shuts down troll on Twitter

However, Binny’s wife and sports presenter Mayanti Langer came under attack from trolls while covering the ongoing series between New Zealand and India after she posted a photo on Twitter from the Star Sports studio on Tuesday with a caption where she wrote, “It’s a rather colourful life in our studio @StarSportsIndia #cricketlive #NZvsIND #firevsice”.

Soon after that the while some praised her, some started trolling her in the name of her husband. A Twitter user wrote, “Where is Stuart Binny nowadays.” Another replied, “He is helping her in carrying her baggage.” However, annoyed with such comments, Langer was quick to shut down the trolls and gave a perfect reply.

She responded, “I can carry my own baggage thank you very much he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know.”

After which many supporters came in support of the couple. One fan wrote, “Stuart Binny did play for India. Reaching that point in life itself is an achievement. People ‘commenting’ what did you achieve ???” Another supporter left a comment, saying, “Haters will passing comment on this u madam focus in a positive vibe and a great career for my #stuardbinny bro (sic)”.

Mayanti Langer is a well-known name among cricket lovers as she is a presenter on Star Sports, who has become the face of the Indian cricket broadcast on television. From the studios in Mumbai to cricket stadiums all over the world, the 33-year-old sports presenter, who has made her mark in the male-dominated field of sports broadcasting, is usually seen interviewing former cricketers during tournament lunch and tea breaks.