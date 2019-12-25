MC Mary Kom aims medal in Tokyo Olympics :- The Indian ace boxer and five-time world championship winner MC Mary Kom said that she is aiming to get a medal in Tokyo Olympic scheduled in the year 2020. Speaking with ANI news Agency, She said, “I am trying my best for 2020 Olympics and the government is supporting me, I am trying my best to qualify and bring medal.”

Earlier back in October 2019, the 36-year-old boxer bagged a bronze medal in 51kg category of Women’s World Boxing Championships. Prior to that, she had won gold in the 2018 edition of Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Mary Kom said that she will always cherish her performances in the year 2018 and 2019 editions of Women’s World Boxing Championships for a long time. She said, “Well for many years I have been representing my country in boxing, my career has been very well, I have performed very well, 2018 was a remarkable performance, especially after having children and so many responsibilities, keep performing is not easy. I will always remember for 2018 world championship medal and even 2019 championship also.”

Talking about her preparation for the Olympics, the Olympic medallist said that she is training hard for the upcoming tournaments. She said, “I am preparing for the upcoming championship, winning a medal is not easy but I am trying my best.”

Regarding the performance of the women in sports, she added that the women have performed well this year and I wish all the athletes good luck for future events. She said, “Everyone has done excellent performance especially for women and being a woman I am proud of them. I wish all athletes to keep winning and bring laurel for the country.”

Wrapping her interview, she wished her fans Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.