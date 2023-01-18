McClaude Bridges Jr: Suspect Who Assaulted Ariana Simms is a 66 Year Old Man Explained

Recently the news has come on the internet that 66 years old man was arrested for attacking Ariana Simms. The man is identified as McCalude Bridges Jr. Recently the news has come on the internet and it has gone viral on many social networking sites. As per the report, Ariana Simms’s a lady who is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter. they were on the way to University Park Mall to spend the afternoon shopping when they have been attacked by a man in the parking area. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The victim, Ariana Simms has shared her terrible story on her Facebook timeline and the message. And also said it could have gone a lot worse, and I am grateful he did not get what he wanted. She claimed that she parked her car in front of Barnes and Noble.

According to the report, the suspect is identified as McCalude Bridges Jr who is a 66 yaers old man. He has been arrested by the police for attacking Ariana Simms. With his car abandoned, Mishawaka police were taken McCalude Bridges Jr into custody. He was booked in St. Joseph Country, Indiana for Robbert while armed with a deadly spear. And giving bodily wounds to another person. "Getting the phone call that they created detention and that this was a man. just really made me feel like we did not go through it for anything.

As far as we know, Bridges have been discovered guilty in 1986 of two charges of rape, one count of robbery and one count of tried robbery, as per the Indiana Department of Corrections files. He was expected to be released in March 2020. Simms has expressed her thanks for the Mishawaka police and the removal of dangerous people from the street.