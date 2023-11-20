MCD vs ENG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup North Macedonia vs England Euro Qualifiers League

The Euro League is back with its next football which is set to be played between North Macedonia (MCD) and the opponent team (ENG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the next head-to-head match against each other. This match is set to play at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday 21 November 2023. It will be one of the best matches of this league which is going to be played at Tose Proeski Arena, their excitement and waiting for this match lots of questions are arriving on the internet, so we made an article and shared all the details such as points table players previous scores prediction and many more.

If we talk about the previous matches of both teams then it was amazing and won the hearts of the audience. Now, both teams are going to play their 8th match this week. In the previous matches, England faces 6 wins or one draw and this team is currently ranked at the top of the point table. North Macedonia has faced two wins one draw or four losses in the previous matches and this team is currently ranked at the 4th position in the points table. Both of the teams having strong and active players and they will give their best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting.

MCD vs ENG (North Macedonia vs England) Match Details

Match: North Macedonia vs England (MCD vs ENG)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Tuesday, 21st November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Tose Proeski Arena

MCD vs ENG (North Macedonia vs England) Starting 11

North Macedonia (MCD) Possible Starting 11 1.Stole Dimitrievski, 2. Visar Musliu, 3. Ezgjan Alioski, 4. Nikola Serafimov, 5. Bojan Dimoski, 6. Jovan Manev, 7. Eljif Elmas, 8. Enis Bardhi, 9. Arijan Ademi, 10. Agon Elezi, 11. Bojan Miovski