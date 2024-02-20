Headline

MCI vs BRE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League

52 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers the Premier League is going to play their next match. Yes, you are right this football match is fixed to be played between Manchester City (MCI) and the opponent team Brentford (BRE). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match. The match will start at 01:00 am on Wednesday 21 February 2024 and it is set to be played at Etihad Stadium. This football stadium is the sixth-largest stadium in England located in Manchester. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as team, players, prediction, and more.

MCI vs BRE Live Score

Both teams have played and highlighted their names in the superb gameplay performances. According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are now, going to play their second face-to-face match. Manchester City has faced sixteen wins, five draws, or three losses and the team is currently ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other side, Brentford has faced seven wins, four draws, or thirteen losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 14th place on the points table. Both teams have the best players and it makes the match banging.

MCI vs BRE (Manchester City vs Brentford) Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Brentford (MCI vs BRE)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Wednesday, 21st February 2024
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

MCI vs BRE (Manchester City vs Brentford) Starting 11

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting 11 1.Ederson Moraes, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Kevin De Bruyne, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Phil Foden, 9. Jeremy Doku, 10. Erling Haaland, 11. Julian Alvarez

Brentford (BRE) Possible Starting 11 1.Mark Flekken, 2. Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, 3. Kristoffer Ajer, 4. Ben Mee, 5. Nathan Collins, 6. Sergio Reguilon, 7. Christian Norgaard, 8. Mathias Jensen, 9. Vitaly Janelt, 10. Ivan Toney, 11. Neal Maupay

This upcoming football match is the 25th match of both teams in this league and it is set to live broadcast on Star Sports and Fancode. If we talk about the team-winning prediction then Manchester City has more possibility to face victory in the upcoming match against Brentford. Reportedly, no player is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. The weather reports also claim that there is no chance of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.