MCI vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Internazionale UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated football match and this match is going to be played between Manchester City vs Internazionale. Both teams are very famous among people and they have a massive fan following.

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City vs Internazionale will be played at Atatürk Olympic Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

MCI vs INT Live Score

Match Details

Team: Manchester City (MCI) vs Internazionale (INT)

League: UEFA Champions League

Date: 11th June 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Atatürk Olympic Stadium

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Stefan Ortega, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. John Stones, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Kevin De Bruyne, 7. Bernardo Silva, 8. Rodrigo Hernandez, 9. Ilkay Gundogan, 10. Jack Grealish, 11. Erling Haaland

Internazionale (INT) Possible Playing 11: 1.Samir Handanovic, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Stefan De Vrij, 4. Matteo Darmian, 5. Roberto Gagliardini, 6. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Hakan Calhanoglu, 8. Denzel Dumfries, 9. Robin Gosens, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Romelu Lukaku

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Manchester City vs Internazionale on 11th June 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The INT team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the MCI team won 3 matches, lost 0 matches, and draw 2 matches. The MCI team has come chances to win the match.