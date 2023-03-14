MCI vs LEP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

Hello, all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best UEFA Champions League is all set for the upcoming match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Manchester City vs RB Leipzig. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details and they expect a good match from both sides. Here we have more information about the MCI vs LEP match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that both teams are very famous among people and they have a massive fan following. So it is going to be very interesting when two powerful teams will face each other in the playground. The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City vs RB Leipzig will be played at Etihad Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Manchester City (MCI) vs RB Leipzig (LEP)

League: UEFA Champions League

Date: 15th March 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City (MCI) possibly playing 11: 1. Ederson Moraes, 2. John Stones, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Manuel Akanji, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Ilkay Gundogan, 9. Jack Grealish, 10. Phil Foden, 11. Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig (LEP) possible playing 11 : 1.Janis Blaswich, 2. Marcel Halstenberg, 3. Willi Orban, 4. Benjamin Henrichs, 5. Josko Gvardiol, 6. Emil Forsberg, 7. Amadou Haidara, 8. Dominik Szoboszlai, 9. Xaver Schlager, 10. Christopher Nkunku, 11. Andre-Silva

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on 15th March 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at Etihad Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the MCI team won 3 matches, lost 0 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the LEP team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and drew 1 match. The MCI team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.