MCI vs TOT Dream11 Prediction Live Score Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

Are you excited for another match of team Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur? Both teams have played lots of matches in the Premier League and this league has come with lots of matches in the last few days. We always come with all the details of the match and with this article, we will provide all the details once again. Let us tell you that both teams have already played lots of matches and once again, they are coming with one more entertaining match. If you want to know more details of the match, keep reading this article.

Through this article, we will share all the details including the match’s lineups player, squad, time, date, venue, and ticket details. The tickets of the match is available on the official website of the league from which, you can watch the upcoming match at the stadium. The match will be held at Etihad Stadium and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Many fans are now going to watch this match tonight. Some players like Mendy B, Stones J, and Lucas Moura will remain out of the match because of their injury so, you need to avoid them while creating your own team on Dream11.

MCI vs TOT Match Details

Team Names:- Manchester City (MCI) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Etihad Stadium

Date:- Friday, January 20th, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MCI vs TOT Squad Players

Manchester City (MCI):- Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo Hernandez, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez, Ilkay Gundogan, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega, John Stones, Rico Lewis, Alex Robertson, Ruben Dias, Adedire Mebude, Jadel Katongo, Carlos Borges, and Scott Carson

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT):- Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma, Harvey White, Rodrigo Bentancur, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Fraser Forster, Emerson-Junior, Richarlison Andrade, Lucas Moura, Djed Spence, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Pierre Hojbjerg, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Oliver Skipp, Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, and Ben Davies,

MCI vs TOT Lineups Players

Manchester City (MCI):- Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Rodrigo Hernandez.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT):- Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Matt Doherty, Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Ryan Sessegnon, Pierre Hojbjerg, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son.

MCI vs TOT Match Prediction

Well, here are 20 teams in this league who have been battling to each other and once again, team MCI and team TOT are going to face on the stadium. According to the sources, team MCI is at the 2nd spot with 18 matches where they won 12 matches and lost 3 matches. Another side, team TOT is at the 5th spot with 19 matches where they won 10 matches and lost 6 matches. According to the experts, team MCI has better chances to win this match tonight.