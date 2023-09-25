MCS vs LSA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Michigan Cricket Stars vs Lone Star Athletics

Minor League Cricket T20 League is going to play thier next cricket match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Michigan Cricket Stars (MCS) and Lone Star Athletics (LSA). This upcoming match will begin play at 12:00 am on Tuesday 26 September 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Moosa Cricket Stadium, Texas. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are excited to explore this match and curious to know about this cricket match. If you are also hitting the search engine to gain details, then you reach the right site and here we shared all the details in this article. Let’s continue your reading.

Both teams have played a total of ten matches in this League and now going to play a head-to-head match on Tuesday. Michigan Cricket Stars has faced six wins, three losses, or one draw and is currently ranked in the 2nd position of the points table. On the other side, Lone Star Athletics has faced five wins, four losses, or one draw results in the previous match and this team is currently ranked in the 4th position of the points table. Both team players will give thier best until the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting.

MCS vs LSA (Michigan Cricket Stars vs Lone Star Athletics) Match Details

Match: Michigan Cricket Stars vs Lone Star Athletics (MCS vs LSA)

Tournament: Minor League Cricket T20

Date: Tuesday, 26th September 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

MCS vs LSA Venue: Moosa Cricket Stadium, Texas

MCS vs LSA (Michigan Cricket Stars vs Lone Star Athletics) Playing 11

Michigan Cricket Stars (MCS) Possible Playing 11 1.Mohammad-Mohsin, 2. Rizwan Cheema, 3. Zeeshan Maqsood(C), 4. Kamran Shaikh(WK), 5. Musadiq Ahmed, 6. Raj Vyas, 7. Akhil Kumar(WK), 8. Waqas Saleem, 9. Abul-Hasan, 10. Muhammad Kamal, 11. Parveen Kumar-II