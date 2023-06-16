Medical Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in UP’s Modinagar, Check Reason

There is shocking news is coming forward related to the death of an MBBS student who found hanging in the room of the hostel. Yes, you heard right an MBBS student was found hanging and committed suicide at the age of 24 years. Her death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and many are showing their interest in her death. Her death news rasing lots of questing in people’s minds and many of her loved ones are expressing their sorrows. Let us know what happened to her and here we shared every single piece of information related to her.

It is shared that she was found dead in her hostel after hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room. This hanging incident happened in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, India. Her dead body was founded by her friends and a suicide note indicated that she commit suicide due to a breakup with her lover. The dead student was identified as Divya Jyoti who was 24 years old at the time of her demise. She was a third-year MBBS student and one of the most beloved people of among her friends and colleagues. Scroll down and continue this article to know more about her death.

In a report, it is shared that this incident happened on Thursday 15 June 2023. As per the statement of the victim’s friends, she went to her room in the afternoon and locked her room from inside. Before founding her dead, her friends attempt to reach out to her but they failed. Later, they reach the landlord, Manoj Kumar who broke the rear door of the room and found her dead. She was hanging from the ceiling fan when they broke the rear door. Her friends also found a suicide note that indicates, she took her life due to a breakup with her lover.

This news is creating a storm on the internet and many social media users are sharing their responses to her death by sharing their condolence for her. Lots of students commit suicide at the beginning of maturity age. Now, the police began an investigation and they sent her body for postmortem. This investigation is underway by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ravi Kumar. There is no information is coming forward about the lover of victim and not much details has been shared related to this matter. We will update our article soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.