Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India Specs Features Images :- Many if you must have heard about about Mee Audio brand, if not, then it is the affordable audio brand which is popularly known for its value-for-money wireless earphones, mainly its neckband-style options.

Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India

For those who don’t know much about the brand, the Mee Audio has been around since the year 2005, and at the present date, it is available in many countries through both online as well as offline retail, and was also officially present in India till a few years ago.

Now, once again the company is again officially accessible in India, and has now arrived the tremendously competitive true wireless space with the launch of the Mee Audio X10, which is estimated at Rs. 4,999.

The Mee Audio X10 comes in two different colour option and that is black and blue along with featuring the company’s classic styling. The earphones on the other hand have a claimed battery life of up to 4.5 hours, as well as the charging case can also top up the battery four times for a total of 22.5 hours each charge cycle.

Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Specs Features

The case on the other hand has a USB Type-C port for charging as well as indicator lights for the battery level, along with the sales package that consists of a USB Type-C cable and three pairs of ear tips.

In addition to that, the X10 earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0, as well as it is IPX5 rated for water resistance, that makes it resistant to splashes and sweat.

On the top of that, the headset also uses 5mm micro drivers, and have one-button access to voice assistants comprising Google Assistant and Siri. The frequency response range for the earphones on the other hand is 20-20,000Hz, which is quite honestly standard for wireless headphones as well as earphones in this price segment. And with the help of the built-in microphone, you can of course use the headset for calls as well.

Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Price in India

In addition to that, the earphones are now on sale through Mee Audio’s official distributor in India, which is Headphonezone. The inexpensive true wireless segment has seen some noteworthy launches in the past few weeks, comprising the Blaupunkt BTW Pro, Noise Shots XO, and Realme Buds Air, all of which are priced at under Rs. 10,000 as well as these are accessible to buy online.