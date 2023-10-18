Meerut: Four Dead, 8 Injured After Explosion Rocks Soap Manufacturing Factory

Good Day Readers, Today a bizarre news has come revealing that an explosion at a soap manufacturing factory in Meerut has resulted in four fatalities and eight individuals sustaining injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A potent explosion shook a soap manufacturing facility in Meerut’s Lohiya Nagar region, leading to the tragic loss of four lives and causing injuries to numerous individuals.

In the Lohiya Nagar area of Meerut, located in Uttar Pradesh, an explosion at a soap manufacturing factory resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals and injuries to eight more. This incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday. To manage the aftermath of the explosion, more than thirty fire brigade vehicles and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) relief teams were dispatched to the scene. These teams were engaged in search and rescue operations, including clearing debris and extinguishing any lingering fires.

Four Dead, 8 Injured After Explosion Rocks Soap

When the blast occurred, the factory was not in operation, but there were workers present inside. The explosion was of such magnitude that it led to the complete collapse of the entire building, impacting nearby structures as well. District Magistrate Deepak Meena has confirmed that eight individuals sustained injuries, and tragically, four of them lost their lives due to blast-related injuries. There are reports of several others being in critical condition. The factory, which had caustic soda (white powder) and compressors stored on its second floor, is currently suspected to be the origin of the explosion. Nevertheless, an investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of this powerful blast.



Between 2017 and 2020, India witnessed an average of 1,109 fatalities and over 4,000 injuries annually in registered factories. However, experts point out that due to the predominantly informal economy and underreporting of incidents, these statistics are likely underestimations. An International Labour Organization report from 2015 highlighted that annually, over 350,000 deaths worldwide result from occupational accidents.

These accidents also lead to more than 313 million instances of severe injuries and work absences. The report characterized the human toll of insufficient investment in Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) to prevent workplace accidents and diseases as “unacceptable.” In 2020, India introduced reforms in occupational safety and health laws with the new OSH Code. However, experts argue that this code is less stringent than the existing Factories Act, 1948, which currently addresses labor welfare and safety. Surprisingly, even more than two years later, the implementation of the new OSH Code has yet to take effect.