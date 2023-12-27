Meerut Road Accident: BJP’s Metropolitan Minister Rajkumar Sonkar Passed Away

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal Road Accident on Meerut Road: BJP Leader Loses Life in Collision as Speeding Car Strikes Scooter. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Wednesday morning, the BJP Metropolitan General Secretary was tragically struck by a speeding Creta near gate number four of the police line. Injured, he was swiftly transported to Jaswant Rai Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Creta driver fled the scene of the accident, and an investigation is underway with the assistance of CCTV footage. Rajkumar Sonkar, a resident of Kaseru Kheda, actively involved in Lohia Nagar Mandi, held the positions of President of Lohia Nagar Mandi and BJP Metropolitan General Secretary.

On Wednesday, like any other day, he set out on his scooter for shopping. According to his brother Rakesh Sonkar, the Creta collided with his scooter at gate number four of the police line, leading to his demise on the way to the hospital. Following the accident, the police completed the Panchnama of the body and forwarded it for post-mortem examination. The authorities are actively pursuing the Creta’s whereabouts based on CCTV footage. Upon learning of the incident, BJP leaders promptly began arriving at Jaswant Rai Hospital.

Meerut Road Accident

Mahesh Rathore, the police station in-charge, stated that information about the car involved in the accident is currently under investigation. A report from the transport department reveals that, between 2019 and 2021, 43% of road accident fatalities occurred in twenty districts of the state. The remaining 55 districts collectively reported approximately 57% of the total deaths each year. The districts with the highest reported accident deaths (in descending order), as stated by the official, include Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Lucknow, Unnao, Hardoi, Bareilly, Sitapur, Fatehpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jaunpur, Meerut, Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, and Kushinagar. According to the report prepared by the transport department, these 20 districts collectively witnessed 9,858 deaths in 2019, 8,272 in 2020, and 8,904 in 2021.

While the three-year average of fatalities in these 20 districts stood at 9,011, the statewide figure was 21,010 for the same period. Kanpur Nagar led with the highest average annual road accident fatalities (618), followed by Agra (560), Prayagraj (550), and Bulandshahr (525). Lucknow, with an annual average of 381 deaths, secured the seventh position. As per the same report, these 20 districts collectively accounted for 34% of the total 1,110 black spots (accident-prone locations) in the state in 2020. The number of black spots in these areas slightly decreased from 494 (38.9%) in 2018 to 376 (33.9%) in 2020.