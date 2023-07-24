Meerut: Two, Including e-rickshaw Driver, Killed in Open-Firing By Three Bikers

A horrific incident was seen in Meerut an e-rickshaw driver was killed in an open firing. There were two people were killed by 3 bikers. The video is also gone viral on the internet. This news is on the top of the social media platforms. The viral video of this incident is creating huge controversy. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news. Tragedy struck in Meerut when an e-rickshaw driver and his passenger were fatally shot by three unidentified bikers. The incident took place in broad daylight, leaving the residents of the village of Pali in a state of shock and mourning. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the victim, Arvind alias Kalu, was a resident of Pali and a well-known e-rickshaw driver in the area. He was commuting in his vehicle, carrying a passenger named Surendra, when the incident occurred. Surendra was also from the same village and trusted Arvind to safely transport him to his destination. The motive behind the attack remains unclear; however, the family members of Arvind suspect that his illicit relationship with a woman named Geeta may have played a role in this tragic incident. Stay connected to know more.

Arvind had been living with Geeta after her husband passed away, which caused speculation and discontent among some villagers. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. They are collecting evidence, examining CCTV footage, and questioning witnesses to ascertain the identity of the culprits. Additionally, the bodies of Arvind and Surendra have been sent for post-mortem analysis, which may reveal further details about the nature of the attack. In recent years, incidents of violence and crime have become a growing concern in the city of Meerut. Such incidents not only disrupt the peaceful environment but also incite fear among the residents. It is imperative for the local authorities to take immediate and effective steps to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Furthermore, the prevalence of illegal relationships should not be used as a justification for resorting to acts of violence. Instead, society should focus on promoting understanding and dialogue to resolve conflicts and issues that arise from such situations. This tragic incident serves as a reminder that there is a need for stricter law enforcement, effective surveillance systems, and community participation in maintaining law and order. Additionally, it is crucial for individuals to be cautious and vigilant while dealing with sensitive matters to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Keep following this to know more viral news.