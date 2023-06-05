Megan Stack: Author Attacks ‘The View’ With Fiery Op-ed and Sparks Heated Debate Online

Recently Megan Stack’s name has come on the internet and it’s trending on social media platforms. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Megan Stack and why she is making headlines on the internet. As per the report, Megan Stack is a very famous author and journalist who recently sparked a huge online debate after writing a critical opinion piece about ABC talk show ‘The View’ in a New York Times article titled, “ The View Has Narrowed.”Recently the news has come on the internet and now people are inquisitive to know about whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

On 2 June the story was published and claimed how the talk show, which took millions of viewers every day, and its content have recently narrowed, and the debates have become one-sided. The co-hosts do not disagree nearly enough. At least, not substantively. Not anymore, she wrote. " The freewheeling debate that once evoked a gamut of American opinion on everything from generative rights to foreign policy — those have mostly fallen silent," Stack remained.

Who Is Megan Stack?

"The view "has become a chorus of conformity. The title of a show I've loved over the years suggested a dirty and gutsy debate. Lately, it seems like an order," she said. Megan Stack is a very talented reporter and writer. She is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and has formerly worked as a correspondent in China, Israel, Afghanistan, Russia, Egypt, and the US-Mexico border area. She is a very talented lady who achieved huge success in her career.

On the basis of her bio in Penguin Random House, she has reported on war, terrorism, and political Islam from twenty-two countries since 2001. She used to work as the Moscow bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times and In 2007 she achieved the Overseas Press Club's Hal Boyle Award for best newspaper reporting from abroad. She was also a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in international reporting. She is the writer of Every Man in This Village Is a Liar. The book was a finalist for the National Book Award in nonfiction.