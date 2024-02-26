Megan Torres Missing: Megan Torres Missing Person Lakewood California

Currently, a name is going viral on the internet and highlighted on the social media platform’s headlines. Today’s article is about Megan Torres, a 16-year-old girl who is getting a lot of attention from the viewers. As per the recent details, the 16-year-old girl who is identified as Megan Torres, disappeared from Lakewood, CA. She was last heard on February 22, 2024, near Starbucks. Recently, Megan Torres’s missing news has gone viral on the internet and left everyone worried. The family chooses social media power to locate their missing daughter Megan Torres. Stay tuned to know more in detail.

The sudden disappearance of a 16-year-old girl left the whole Lakewood community shocked. The sister of Megan Torres, Torres Nini shared a social media post about her sister’s missing news. The shared poster claims that the 16-year-old girl has been missing since February 22, 2024. As per the details, she was last seen with her mother who dropped her off near Starbucks which is located at Woodruff and South Street. Her mother dropped her off at 7:30 AM and from that she has been not seen. Megan Torres’s family is worrying for her. The Lakewood community also come forward to help the family in their difficult time. Learn more in the next section.

The family and the department are looking for the evidence and any information that belongs to Megan Torres’s missing. The photo of Megan Torres is also shared with her name and physical appearance. Let’s take a look at Megan Torres’s details. The missing girl’s name is Megan Torres who is currently 16 years old. Megan Torres was last seen at Starbucks on February 22, 2024, in Woodruff and South Street. If we talk about her physical appearance, she is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Her hair and eyes are brown. She is a student at Saint Joseph High School. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

The 16-year-old Megan Torres is still missing. The police, FBI, and the Lakewood community are actively working to locate the missing girl Megan Torres. The family also about the disappearance of Megan Torres on social media. Sadly, a piece of evidence regarding Megan Torres has not yet been found. The family of Megan Torres is seeking if anyone gets any information about Megan Torres then they can inform the Lakewood Sheriff's Station at (562) 623-3500. The family of Megan Torres is currently dealing with a tough time after her missing. Everyone is praying for her safe and fast return.