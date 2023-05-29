Melbourne Bus Crash: Woman Fighting For Life After Car and Truck Collide

The recent news that we are sharing with you is from Melbourne. The news is about a horrifying accident that took place in Point Cook City which is a suburb in Melbourne. The fatal accident took place on Friday night. The incident shocked the people and people are saddened by the news of the tragedic accident. The victim who was responsible for the terrifying accident fled from the site. As the images of the crash surfaced on the internet, people are looking for the news. We are sharing complete information about the sad incident that took over the life of a woman. Go through the whole article to get the entire info.

Melbourne Bus Crash

According to the reports, the fatal accident took place at around 11 pm on Friday night. The accident occurred at Dunnings Road in Point Cook. The woman was 53 years old and was in her Grey Volkswagen Golf car. A speedy purple Holden Commodore allegedly ran a red light and crashed the woman’s car. The police reached the site of the accident and rushed the woman to a hospital. She suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Purple Holden Commodore ran off from the site leaving the other passenger in the car. It has been reported that both the driver and the passenger of Holden remained safe.

The woman was battling with life but on Sunday she succumbed to her injuries. The woman has been identified as Caroline and was 53 years old. The family of the woman is mourning her death. The family and friends shared about the woman that she was very loving and kind. They remembered her as a magical woman. The police are investigating the case. Reports are telling that a 25 years old man has been arrested by the police for negligently causing serious injury, failing to stop. He has been also charged with other traffic offenses.

Another accident case has been reported from Melbourne’s west where a woman is fighting for her life. It has been reported that her car collided with a Truck. The incident occurred at Princes Highway in Werribee. The truck driver, a 60-year-old man is not injured. The police are investigating the case and looking for the CCTV footage. The police officials urged the public that if anybody witnessed the accident then inform the police. As this will help to make any decision against the truck driver. The woman is 49 years old and belongs to Werribee City. Further information is awaited. Stay tuned.