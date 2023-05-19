Melbourne’s West: Teen Dies After Stabbing at Busy Train Station

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a teenager has passed away after stabbing. He was a beloved person who is no longer among his close ones. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines no one thought that it would happen. Many people are very shocked by this incident and they are very curious to know about the complete information about the news. Here we have more about the news, so please read the complete article, so let’s continue the article.

A teenager lost his life after a stabbing and this tragic incident happened at a busy train station in Melbourne's west on 18 May 2023, Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, Emergency services have been called to Station Place at around 3:45 pm following reports a male was stabbed.

Teen Dies After Stabbing at Busy Train Station

Police stated on Thursday night the 16-year-old boy was from Melton South. The 16-year-old boy was treated by a medical assistant but later he was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen boy’s cousin has seen the whole incident as the woman was on a different bus when she saw Pasawm Lyhym being attacked with a knife. 16-year-old male passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, now homicide detectives have been investigating the death and serving to determine the exact situation around the incident. When the tragic accident happened that time there were many school students and young people around at the time of the attack. Police ask everyone's help if anyone has any kind of information about the incident then inform them.