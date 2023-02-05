Melinda Dillon Death Reason? Actress Melinda Dillon of ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Close Encounters’ Dead at 83

Well-known American actress, Melinda Dillon sadly passed away at the age of 83. The beautiful actress of “Close Encounters Of The Third Kind” has gone from this world leaving her family and fans devastated. It is sad to hear that the Hollywood actress dies on January 9, 2023. According to the sources, the news of her death was confirmed by the Neptune Society. Along with this, Melinda’s family announced the tragic news in an obituary Friday, saying the beloved talented actress passes away on January 9 but the cause of her death is yet to be revealed. Keep reading to get more details.

Tis the Podcast’s official Facebook page paid tributes to the actress and wrote with a picture,” R.I.P. to Melinda Dillon, one of the most iconic #Christmas #movie moms of all time. She’ll live in our hearts and our minds forever, and it’s a small comfort we’ll get to be blessed with her presence for 24 hours straight every holiday season”. Since the news of Melinda’s passing was confirmed on social media, several fans and loved ones are paying tribute to her and giving their respects and love to her family who just lost their beloved family member.

Who Was Melinda Dillon?

Born as Melinda Dillon on October 13, 1939, in Hope, Arkansas, US but she was raised in Cullman, Alabama. After living four years in Germany, she attended Hyde Park High School and also attended Goodman School of Diploma at the Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago. The actress appeared in her supporting performances in films as an improvisational comedian and stage actress.

She played her major role as Honey in the original 1962 Broadway production of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performances. Along with this, the actress appeared in You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running and also Paul Sill’s Story Theatre.

During her career, the actress became a part of several hit movies such as The Cry of Jazz, The April Fools, Bound for Glory, Slap Shot, F.I.S.T, The Muppet Movie, Absence of Malice, A Christmas Story, Songwriter, Staying Together, The Prince of Tides, Magnolia, Cowboy Up, Adam & Steve. Now, many tributes can be seen on social media. Milando Dillon will be always remembered by her family and friends across the world. Our thoughts and prayers will be always with her family. #RIPMelindaDillon