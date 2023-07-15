Melissa Barthelemy Cause of Death? Gilgo Beach Murder Victim’s Body Was First One Discovered

In this article, we are going to share news that has come out. Rex Heuermann is currently facing charges of killing three women, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. Their bodies were discovered wrapped in burlap near Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s South Shore in December 2010, giving the case the name, Gilgo Beach murders. Heuermann appeared in court on Friday, July 14, in handcuffs and pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder, however, the bail application from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office identifies. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Melissa Barthelemy was a 24-year-old woman who worked as a s*x worker. She lived in a basement apartment at 1149 Underhill Avenue in the Unionport section of The Bronx, where she was last seen on July 12, 2009. Barthelemy was known to use the aliases in her online advertisements on platforms like Adult Friend Finder. Barthelemy, who was 4 feet 10 inches tall, usually met clients at various locations on the West Side of Manhattan, including bars, restaurants, and hotels. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Barthelemy's body was discovered on December 11, 2010, on the north side of Ocean Parkway, close to Gilgo Beach.

We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.