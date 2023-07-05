Melissa Porter Cause of Death? Skydiver Dies Testing High-Risk Method of Landing in Texas

Today we are going to share very shocking news with you that a skydiver dies testing a high-risk method of landing while trying out swooping in Texas. An experienced skydiver lost her life while attempting a very risky activity called swooping in the air on June 24. Melissa Porter died in Texas after experiencing a hard landing before plunging into shallow water doing the adventure at the skydive Spaceland Houston facility at 16111 FM 521 Road. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to a report that the 29-year-old breathed her last at the hospital as she was rushed there after the accident. However, the exact cause of Porter’s death has not been found yet, and the Galveston Country Medical Examiner’s office is reportedly working on it. Porter was originally from Perth, Australia, and was working as an instructor at SkyDrive Spaceland Houston. She was also the recipient of gold at the Australian Skydiving Championships alongside her skydiving partner Josh Tassicker in March 2023. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Melissa Porter Cause of Death?

Now following her death, her grieving mother Vonnie reportedly said that she was asked to call the hospital in the US before she received the tragic news. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to her family and expressed how much they loved her. The news of this occurrence has upset her supporters and family. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.

