Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India Check Full Specs and Features

Mercedes Benz just released the brand new AMG G63 Grand Edition in India at an eye-watering Rs 4 crore ex-showroom. This limited edition SUV is only available in a global range of 1,000 units, and only 25 units of them have been made available to the Indian market, who are already owners of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and Mercedes-S-Class models. The look of the AMG G63 Grand Edition is the same as the standard model, but with a few changes to make it stand out from the rest. The exterior of the Grand Edition has been given a new shade of Kalahari golden magno, which traces its roots back to the first Mercedes-Benz G model in 1979.

The limited edition SUV is encased in an exclusive MANUFAKTUR night black magnesium with distinct gold-colored accents. This is the first Grand Edition model to feature an AMG logo, as well as the Mercedes trio star in a Kalahari golden magno. Additionally, the performance brand’s emblem is affixed to the bonnet in the same Kalahari golden hue. Furthermore, the Kalahari golden mango treatment is carried over to the interior, including inlays on the front and back bumpers, front and rear optical underride protectors, spare wheel inlays, and spare wheel rings. The SUV is also equipped with 22-inch Amg forged alloy wheels in tech gold, finished in matt black with a Mercedes star on the central locking nut. Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched Inside, the black and gold theme extends to the cabin too. The door sill is trimmed in black and the illuminated borders welcome you in. The seats come in black and gold Nappa leather, with gold edging and plaques. Floor mats are also black with gold stitching, and the roof grab handles have Nappa leather trim. On the passenger side, the grab handle has a trim piece inlay that’s made of carbon and copper thread, and it has a top-of-the-line badge with the “Grand Edition” lettering. The rest of the interior is finished in carbon and copper. The steering wheel is also black and gold leather, and it’s finished with a clasp and plaque from the AMG Performance. The Grand Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by the same 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 petrol engine as the regular AMG G63, which produces 578bhp and 850Nm of peak torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission takes care of all the transmission duties, sending power to all four wheels using the brand’s 4Matic All-Wheel Drive system. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds, and it can reach 220kmph. Stick with our site for newly coming news.