Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster Launched in India at Rs 2.35 Crore Specs and Features

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster has been launched in India. The SL has returned to India in its seventh-gen avatar.

The 7th-gen Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster has been launched by Mercedes-Benz India in the Indian market. It has a price tag of Rs. 2.35 crore and is available to buy from the ex-showroom. It is coming with a 4.0-liter Bi-turbo V8 that pushes out 476bhp and 700Nm of torque. It has a mated feature to a 9-speed automatic which sends the power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4MATIC+ AWD system. Meanwhile, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and all the way to 295 kmph. Scroll down this page and continue to more about the features of this vehicle.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster Launched in India

This luxury car has retained its characteristic of long-bonnet, front-engined cab backward design in terms of vehicle design. As per the reports, it offers a 4,705mm in length, 1,359mm in height, and 1,915mm in width and comes with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. This vehicle competes with the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet which has a price tag of Rs 2.18 crore, being the only other open-top sportscar at this price point. This vehicle is coming with lots of features that will be most liked by the people and customers who want to buy this luxury car.

The cabin of this vehicle follows a familiar setup. It gets an 11.9-inch vertically oriented infotainment display and the driver gets a 12.3-inch display or a HUD, all displays in the car come with AMG-specific graphics and data projection.