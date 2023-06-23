Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster Launched in India at Rs 2.35 Crore Specs and Features

In this article, we will give you information about the new launch of Mercedes. As per reports, the Mercedes AMG SL 55 launched in India with its 4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine at a price of Rs 2.35 crore. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Customers have very eager to know about features, prices many more about the new model of Marcedes. This news is circulating all around the internet. People are really liking the specification of the new model of the Mercedes. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster Launched in India

The Mercededs-Benz SL 55 is powered by a 4.0-liter Bi-turbo V8 engine capable of producing 476 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The vehicle is outfitted with a 9-speed automatic 4MATIC+ AWD system. According to the business, the automobile can accelerate from 0 to 100 Km/h in 3.9 seconds. Further, the car’s top speed is 295 Kmph. Its design has been created with a tall bonnet, triangle headlamps with a front-engined cabinet, and a huge Panamericana grille. AMG badging on 20-inch alloy wheels completes the side profile. When it comes to the rear, the car features massive LED tail lamps.

Mercedes’s new features are fascinating to the viewer’s attention. Further, the car was introduced internationally in 2021 and its India return is taking place after a long hiatus. Powering the high-performance drop-top model will be a mammoth 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster in the country, available at 2.35 crore. This comes after the AMG E 53 Cabriolet and the highest production AMG ever, AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The automakers claim that the launch of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will further strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Top-End Vehicle segment. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.