Mercer County Crash: 18-year-old Dies in Two-Car Crash at Gas Station in Lawrence Township

We are sharing with you another saddening news that has been from Lawrence Township of New Jersey. A collision of two vehicles occurred then both vehicles crashed into a gas pump at a near shell station. An eighteen-year-old girl died on the spot. The images of the accident site are horrifying and people are shocked by the tragic incident. The terrifying accident occurred between a dump truck and a sedan car. The family of the girl is completely devastated and morning her death. People are sending condolences to the family of the deceased. We are sharing the news in detail exactly what happened at the accident site. Be with us.

The fatal incident took place on June 1. It was around 12:15 pm when the horrifying collision took place. The accident took place in an area of Brunswick Pike (Route 1) and Franklin Corner Road. The collision between the two vehicles was so intense that the vehicles were dragged into a shell station and crashed into a gas pump. The girl who was driving the sedan succumbed to her injuries and was eighteen years old. She has been identified as Daijah McKithen. She was from Lawrenceville of Mercer County. The news has shattered the family and friends of the young girls.

Mercer County Crash

The truck driver of the dump truck has been identified as Suleyman Durdu. He is a 28-year-old man and injured with non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital by the police. He is a resident of Bordentown, New Jersey. The Lawerence Township Fire Department & Emergency Services also rushed to the accident site in no time. The fuel station shell is damaged by the collision. The images of the vehicles of life-supporting and health systems can be seen.

The Lawerence Police Department is investigating the case and trying to find out the reason. It is assumed that the vehicles must have high speed. The lanes were closed off Route 1 southbound on Friday. Motorists were advised to avoid the area while the accident was attended to and an initial investigation began. The police have appealed to the people that if anybody has witnessed and has any CCTV footage of any kind then inform the police. They have asked the witnesses to contact LAPD’s Officer Thomas Everist at (609) 896-111 or Detective Paulina Way at (609) 944-7133. As the news surfaced on the internet, people are sending prayers for the deceased girl. May her soul rest in peace. Stay tuned.