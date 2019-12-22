Best Xmas Eve Wishes Messages Greetings Images Wallpapers FB Whatsapp Status DP| Merry Christmas 2019 : Christmas festival is celebrated on 25th December every year worldwide with great love, joy and happiness. All peoples celebrate this festival by wishing their loves, gives greetings and blessing to whom they love, decorate their house with light, Christmas tree and much more. The terminating season and arriving of a new year have a special thing in between that is Christmas well known by big day. A day when a lot of people moves to church candles for Jesus Christ and pray for well being of their loved ones. People moves in a bulk to celebrate this event of joy and happiness. People starts their planning for Christmas from months back. Christmas is one of the most awaited festival for us all. And just because of that almost everyone of us is in hurry of doing something special on this Christmas. Now below get complete list of Merry Christmas Wishes, Greetings Images and much to make this day special with your love ones. Merry Christmas Wishes Pics Whatsapp Status Images

Happy Christmas Eve Wishes Messages Greetings 2019

Chritmas ka yeh pyara tyohaar

jeevan main laye khushiyan apaar,

santa clause aaye aapke dwar,

subhkamna hamari kare sweekar.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas .

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Nacho Gaao Humare $ath,

Aaya Chr!$tmas Khush!yon K $ath,

$anta Clause $e M!lenge G!ft,

Yaad Aayeg! Har Baar Ye Raat.

***** Happy Christmas *****

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Na card bhej raha hun,

Na koi phool bhej raha hun

Sirf sache dil se mein apko

Christmas aur nav varsh ke

Shubhkamana bhej raha hun.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Chand ne apni chandani bikheri hai. Aur taro ne aasma ko sajaya hai. Lekar taufa aman aur pyaar ka. Dekho Shawarg se koi farista aaya hai. I wish you marry x-mas.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Ajab shaks ho tum

Ajeeb mizaj Rakhte ho,

Sawal krne Se pehLe kam rakhte ho.

Wese to kehte Ho

“I Hate Girls” ♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥ Or Bashir khussry Se talukat Rakhte Ho!

It is d month of Çàkès Ñ Çàndlès,

Snòw n Sòngs,

Çàrols n Joys,

Làughtèr n Lòve,

Its dècembèr

Wishing yòu a Blèssèd Mònth òf Christmàs!!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

christmas quotes-

Heap on the wood!-the wind is chill,

But let it whistle as it will,

We’ll keep our Christmas merry still.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Merry Christmas 2019 Images Wallpapers Photos Pics

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

From home to home and heart to heart,

From one place to another,

The warmth and joy of Christmas,

Brings us closer to each other.

Merry X-Mas

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Christmas aaye banke Ujala,

Khul jaye Aap ki Kissmat ka Tala,

Hamesha Aap per rahe Meherban Upar wala,

Yahi Dua karta hai apka yeh chahne wala…

Merry Christmas 2019

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Christmas Pyar hai,

Christmas Khushi Hai,

Christmas Utsaah Hai,

Aap sabhi ko meri Taraf se

Merry Christmas 2019

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥





♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Iss Christmas mai..

Jo tu chahe wo tera ho,

Har din khubsoorat aur ratain roshan ho,

Christmas 2019 Mubarak ho tuje mere Yaar…

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

As Christmas brings a lot of happiness and everyone of us wants to express and share our this happiness with our friends and family. The feel of sharing and having the feel of Christmas comes with some special changes in our surroundings like to have something which reminds Christmas to us. People just wants to do something new on every event which will make the event remarkable and memorable one. Creative Christmas Decorations Ideas For Homes

Christmas Whatsapp Status | Twitter Tweets | Facebook DP 2019

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

May you have the satisfaction of creating special memories they will remember with pleasure forever. My love for you grows stronger each and every year. Have an awesome holiday!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

The Gift of Christmas is a precious reminder that we are loved!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

May Peace be your gift at Christmas and your blessing all year through!

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

The Lord has born to save us Let us rejoice and enjoy the birth of our King Merry Christmas to you.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health, happiness and prosperity in the coming New Year.

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

May love fill every moment as your family gathers near, Beneath the glittering branches of…

♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥





For such updation of Christmas people moves here and there on internet to have some new and fresh images of Christmas. Images for Christmas doesn’t just mean to have images of Christmas trees, santa and all these can be the other one also. Image which can depict the actual thing and which can help in generating the expressions of the event. We can get the usual images from anywhere on internet but when it comes to something unique we always gets dishurten by having the same things again and again just for solving this problem we have collaborated some of the best and amazing HD images of Christmas. These images are the fresh one and will help you in having the exact feel of the auspicious event of Christmas. Free Merry Christmas Images Photos Wallpapers Pics

DEKHNEWS.COM, WISHES YOU ALL MERRY CHRISTMAS 2019.

We hope you love this article of Merry Christmas 2019. Share with your friend and love ones to make this day special. Stay tuned with us for more latest news and updates. Be Happy