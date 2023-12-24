CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Festivals

Merry Christmas 2023 Xmas Funny Jokes & Memes, Quotes, GIF, Cliparts, Banners Coloring Pages

by Ankit Kumar

The festival of Christmas has been the globally celebrated festival as it is celebrated in every corner of the world. The people in every corner of the world celebrate Christmas and enjoy with their family and friends. Well, we know that you people are looking for the funniest and lovable quotes to share with your family and friends and thus, we are here with the bunch of the funny Christmas Quotes. Free Merry Christmas Images Photos Wallpapers Pics

Funny Christmas Quotes

1. Why is Christmas like a day at the office?
Because you do all the work, and the fat guy in the suit gets all the credit.

2.If you can’t wrap Christmas presents well, at least make it look like they put up a good fight.

3.Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard.

4.Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.

5.Do you know why so many people love Jesus? Without Jesus, no Christmas.

6.I haven’t taken my Christmas lights down. They look so nice on the pumpkin.

7.This holiday season, no matter what your religion is, please take a moment to reflect on why it’s better than all the other ones.

8.My wife, like many women, actually LIKES wrapping things. If she gives you a gift that requires batteries, she wraps the batteries separately, which to me is very close to being a symptom of mental illness.

 

9.I’ve never really understood why Jews go out for Chinese food on Christmas Eve, but I think it’s because so many Chinese restaurants have the word “temple” in their names.

Merry Christmas Wishes Pics Whatsapp Status Images

10.The principal advantage of the non-parental lifestyle is that on Christmas Eve you need not be struck dumb by the three most terrifying words that the government allows to be printed on any product: “Some assembly required.”

Best Xmas Eve Wishes Messages Greetings Images

Merry Christmas Coloring Pages 2023

Merry Christmas 2023 Jokes

  • “Christmas is in my heart twelve months a year and thanks to credit cards, it’s on my Visa card statement twelve months a year also.”

 

  • It was Christmas and the judge was in a merry mood as he asked the prisoner, “What are you charged with?”
    “Doing my Christmas shopping early,” replied the defendant.
    “That’s no offense,” said the judge. “How early were you doing this shopping?”
    “Before the store opened,” countered the prisoner.

 

  • Who’s there?
    Snow
    Snow who?
    Snow business like show business!

 

  • We, your cats,
    at Christmas say,
    Thanks for caring
    for us each day.
    We love this season,
    all green and red,
    And by the way,
    the hamster’s dead.
  • Meow, glub, meow, glub,
    a merry Christmas Wish.
    Meow, glub, meow, glub,
    from your cat and goldfish.

 

  • I’ve always loved
    the Christmas Feast.
    I’ve heard this year
    it’s ham.
    Too bad I’ve other
    plans this time.
    Love, Your Pot-bellied Pig named Sam.

 

  • He believes in Santa Claus.
    He doesn’t believe in Santa Claus.
    He is Santa Claus.

Merry Christmas 2019 Xmas Funny Memes, Quotes, GIF, Cliparts, Banners Coloring Pages.

