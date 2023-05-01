Mexico: 18 Including 11 Women, Killed Bus Plunges off Cliff in Puerto Vallarta

A piece of horrifying and saddening news has been reported from Mexico where a bus fell off a cliff down a ravine killing around 18 people and many injured. Since the news has been viral people are stunned and shattered by the news. The painful incident happened on Saturday night. The reports tell us that the terrifying accident on the highway that connects the state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. The viral videos and images from western Mexico show many vehicles of police and ambulance services standing at the accident site. Be with us to know more about the information.

It has been reported that the bus was on its way to the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta from the state capital Tepic. Suddenly the bus fell off the cliff deep in a valley around 50 feet down. The information was provided by the prosecutor’s office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred. The authorities reached the accident spot and are working in a coordinated manner to provide help to the victims. The prosecutor’s office in Nayarit shared on Twitter that extensive work is ongoing at the accident site by taking help from various federal and state authorities from the very first moment they received the information of fell off the bus.

Mexico: 18 Including 11 Women, Killed

The horrifying tragedy has devasted the people so much as people are posting their condolences to their respective families from all over the world. The police officials have informed that eleven women and seven men died in the terrifying incident. Around 33 persons are badly injured in the incident. At least 11 minors have been reported to be injured by the accident has been admitted to the hospital. As the bus fell very deep, the authorities are facing challenges but the operation is going fast. It has been reported that the bus overturned on the highway when it fell in the deep valley.

The police informed the media that the passengers were going on vacations towards Guayabitos, a beach destination And the fatal incident took place in Mexico’s western state of Nayarit. The police officials are trying to ascertain the cause of the horrifying incident. The information about the deceased people has not been recovered yet as to which places were they from. As the news surfaced on the internet people are sending their heartfelt tributes to the death victims. Our deepfelt prayers are also with the accident victims. Stay tuned……..