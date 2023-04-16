Mexico Cops Shoot Robert Dotson After Knocking Wrong House: Video Shows Police Fatal Shooting

The breaking news about an innocent man who was fatally shot by New Mexico cops after a mistaken domestic violence response. The news about cops who turned up at the wrong address. This news is from Farmington, New Mexico about an innocent man who was shot mistakenly by police. Farmington police released bodycam footage where all incident was recorded. A man whose name Robert Dotson was 52. According to the reports, bodycam footage was released by Farmington police, where the footage showed the harrowing moment New Mexico police officers shot an innocent man. Robert Dotson was 52. Let’s see more about this news in detail.

According to sources, the Mexico police received a domestic violence call. Mexico police turned up at the wrong address. In the bodycam footage, three officers could be seen knocking at the door of a house. They are discussing a potential confusion about reaching the wrong address and it was also seen firing toward Dotson’s screaming widow.

Further, Robert Dotson could be seen opening the door armed. He opened the door armed with a gun. Before being shot dead by the cops, he opened the door with a gun.

Robert Dotson and his widow, Kimberly Jones-Dotson, both don’t know who was outside the door. Kimberly Jones-Dotson could then be heard screaming from inside the house. Before the screaming, she approaches the door with another firearm. She does not know who was outside the door. She heard that someone was doing a fire outside the door. Kimberly Jones-Dotson then be seen firing toward the officers before being met with return fire.

After a huge fire, the woman later realized, that outside the door are cops, not another person. After all of that woman dropped her weapon. According to the news, the officers were reportedly supposed to visit 5308 Valley View Avenue but Mistakenly cops ended up knocking at 5305 Valley View Avenue. All incidents happened on April 5.

After the discussion of addressing the wrong place, the cops were backing away from the door. Before going away from the door he noticed that Robert Dotson opens the door with a gun. Police noticed Robert Dotson with a gun in his hand. After seeing the gun at Dotson, police screamed at Dotson to put the gun.

Police screamed at Dotson before the on-the-spot shot. The woman was screaming inside the house to be found Dotson’s wife. In this accident woman also did fire to save her husband Dotson but when she realized that outside the door were are police, she dropped her weapon. On the behalf of this accident, Farmington police chief Steve Hebbe said that our officers reached the wrong address and for this, we feel very sorry. In this shot, Jones Dotson was injured. She has not been charged with a crime. Also in this accident, No officers were harmed.