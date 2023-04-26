MG Comet EV Launched in India at Rs 7.98 Lakh Price, Features, Specs and More

Today we are going to share the big news that is coming out that an electric car is going to be launched. Let’s discuss this in detail. Keep reading to know all the information about this launch. Follow us till the end to know all the information about the launch. India Today Auto Desk: MG Motor India today launched its second electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV, at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the cheapest electric car in the country, beating the likes of The Tata Tiago EV has priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Citroen e-C3, which is priced between Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The test drive of MG Comet EV will start tomorrow i.e. 27th April. Bookings for the MG Comet EV will commence on 15th May, with deliveries of the MG Comet EV starting from May in select markets.”The price of the MG Comet EV has been announced. Slightly higher than I expected, but is it low enough to achieve monthly sales of 3,000 units? If it does, many other manufacturers will jump on the micro mini EV bandwagon said Yogendra Pratap, Editor, Auto Today. Don’t go by the size of this electric car.

MG Comet EV Launched in India

It packs in a lot of features. Exteriors include LED headlamps and taillamps, illuminated MG logo (front), front and rear connecting lights, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, and 12-inch wheels. The car gets dual-tone space gray interiors that feature a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, and 50:50 rear split seats. Like all other MG cars, the Comet EV also scores high on smart-tech features. It gets a fully-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, front power windows, a one-touch slide, and recline passenger seat for a second. Row entry, keyless entry, tilt steering, and manual AC.

The front houses 3 USB fast-charging ports along with a 12V power outlet. In addition, the Comet EV is a connected car with i-Smart technology that offers over 55 features. The electric car measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,640mm in height. It has a long wheelbase of 2,010mm. These dimensions may not seem very generous, but the Comet EV can easily accommodate four persons, including the driver, even if they are under six feet tall. The vehicle uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor, which delivers 42PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak twisting force. It is mated to a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery. The claimed range of the MG Comet EV is 230 km (ARAI) on a full charge. In real-world conditions, we are expecting 170-180km. Now just go and grab the opportunity. We have shared every single piece of news about this launch with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this launch.