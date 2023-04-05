MG vs RYL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Marumo Gallants vs Royal AM

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting and big news for those who love to watch a football matches. A very highly anticipated match South Africa Premier League is coming back with two powerful teams. This match will be played between Marumo Gallants vs Royal AM. Both teams are very popular and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they know that it is going to be very interesting. Here we have more information about the MG vs RYL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are super excited about the match. Both teams’ players are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves on the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can buy the tickets from the websites. The South Africa Premier League match between Marumo Gallants vs Royal AM will be played at Free State Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the lovers are very curious to know about the match details like a team, time, date, venue, and day lineup of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Marumo Gallants (MG) vs Royal AM (RYL)

Date: 5th April 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Free State Stadium

League: South Africa Premier League

Marumo Gallants (MG) Possible Playing 11: 1. Washington Arubi, 2. Tshepo Gumede, 3. Olivier Toure, 4. Lebogang Mabotja, 5. Mpho Mvelase, 6. Lucky Mohomi, 7. Celimpilo Ngema, 8. Mahlatsi Makudubela, 9. Lesiba Nku, 10. Letsie Koapeng, 11. Ranga Chivaviro

Royal AM (RYL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Xolani Ngcobo, 2. Mbhazima Rikhotso, 3. Happy Jele, 4. Thato Lingwati, 5. Ricardo Nascimento, 6. Lantshene Phalane, 7. Shadrack Kobedi, 8. Moffat Mdluli, 9. Mlungisi Sikakane, 10. Ruzaigh Gamildien, 11. Sedwyn George

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Marumo Gallants vs Royal AM on 5th April 2023 at Free State Stadium from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT). If we talk about the weather then the MG team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, the RYL team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches. The RYL team has more chances to win the match against MG. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.