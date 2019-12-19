MG ZS EV Pre-Bookings To Start From December 21, Specs Features Price in India :- MG ZS EV Pre-Bookings: MG Motor is soon going to launch its most anticipated as well as its first ever electric SUV in India next month. The pre-bookings for the same have been also started from December 21 for an amount of ₹ 50,000.

MG ZS EV Pre-Bookings To Start From December 21

In addition to that, in the first week of this month, the MG ZS EV was also launched in India, as well as is the second model from MG’s that have been stable in India. However, the MG ZS EV comes to our market as a totally knocked down unit (CKD) and is going to be assembled locally at company’s Halol plant located in Gujarat, it is quite similar to the UK-spec model on the basis of its specifications.

Talking about its dimensions, the ZS EV is basically a compact SUV like the Hyundai Creta and fits below the Hector in terms of positioning. This newly launching MG ZS EV is 4314 mm long, 1809 mm wide and stands 1620 mm tall while the wheelbase on the other hand is 2579 mm.

MG ZS EV Price in India

At its overall appearance and silhouette, the MG ZS EV is even looking, it classifies more as crossover than a SUV. Coming to its front part, it gets a wide chrome stud grille that has been flanked by projector headlamps as well as LED tail lamps at the rear of this newly launching car.

In addition to that the cabin is finished in black and there are silver inserts on the dash, door pads as well as circular air-con vents on both ends which on the other hand give it a premium feel. The MG ZS EV also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and also the Android Auto.

On the other hand, the company is going to offer a 7.4 kWh charger in all of the ZS EV cars. The battery-powered synchronous motor also puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque and it is also going to get over-the-air (OTA) technology. The car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8 seconds.

MG ZS EV Specs Features

This electric SUV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery pack that gives a range of 340 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion unit can also be charged up to 80 per cent in total of 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC charger, or else takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger.

In order to make it water and dust proof, the battery system which has been used in this new ZS EV is IP67 certified. On the other hand, the company states that it has tested the ZS EV in India for over 1 lakh kilometres.

Talking about its price, it is expected that the ZS EV is going to be priced around ₹ 22 lakh in India. In addition to that, by offering these amazing services, the company certainly give it enough edge to their rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona which is its biggest competitor in India as yet.