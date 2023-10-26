MGW vs GCC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup MG Warriors vs Gujarat Cricket Club KCC T10 Challengers

Hello cricket lovers, KCC T10 Challengers Cup League’s next cricket match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played by MG Warriors (MSG) and Gujarat Cricket Club (GCC). This upcoming match will begin at 01:30 am on Friday 27 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If you are also curious to know more about this upcoming cricket match then you reached the right site. Here, we have shared all the details about this upcoming cricket match including both teams, players, scores, predictions, and more.

This tournament has been played between two different groups and both teams belong to different groups. Both of the teams have played a total of five matches in their previous matches of this tournament and received a good response from the audience and viewers. MG Warriors has faced three wins, one loss, or one draw in the last match and is currently ranked in the 2nd position of the Group A points table. Gujarat Cricket Club has faced four wins, or one loss, and ranked on the top of the points table.

MGW vs GCC (MG Warriors vs Gujarat Cricket Club) Match Details

Match: MG Warriors vs Gujarat Cricket Club (MGW vs GCC)

League: KCC T10 Challengers Cup

Date: Friday, 27th October 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MGW vs GCC Match Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

MGW vs GCC (MG Warriors vs Gujarat Cricket Club) Playing 11

MG Warriors (MGW) Possible Playing 11 1.Tanveer Hussain(WK), 2. Farhan Meer, 3. Adith Kumara Bolanda, 4. Mahmoud Abdullah, 5. Mohammad-Ahsan, 6. Saifullah Rafiq, 7. Khalid Butt, 8. Tahir Abbas, 9. Yasir Idrees Butt, 10. Sibtain Raza Shah, 11. Raheel Khan