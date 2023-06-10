MGW vs STX Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Lineups, MG Warriors vs Stack CC XI

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. One of the best and most famous KCC T10 Challengers League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between MG Warriors vs Stack CC XI. It is a highly anticipated match and fans are waiting for this match. Now fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Here we have more information about the MGW vs STX match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the KCC T10 Challengers League is all set for this match. Both team’s fans are very amazing and they are ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. MG Warriors will take on Stack CC XI in KCC T10 Challengers League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, day, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: MG Warriors (MGW) vs Stack CC XI (STX)

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Date: 10th June 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

MG Warriors (MGW) Possible Playing 11: 1. Khalid Butt, 2. Abid Mushtaq-I(WK), 3. Yasir Idrees Butt, 4. Mahmoud Abdullah(C), 5. Naser Iqbal, 6. Saifullah Rafiq, 7. Asim Gull, 8. Tahir Abbas, 9. Raheel Khan, 10. Waqas Ali Minhas, 11. Nabeel Asmat Javed

Stack CC XI (STX) Possible Playing 11: 1. Wasim Qureshi(WK)(C), 2. Muhammad As Ali, 3. Imran Nawaz, 4. Zafeer Ansari, 5. Tariq Hussain Hanjra, 6. Saddam Allah, 7. Krishna Prakash, 8. Venkata Babu Mailapilli, 9. Mudassir Managar Ahmed, 10. Alim Ahmed Fahim, 11. Saidul Islam-I

The MGW team won only one match and on the other hand STX team did not win any match. The MGW team has more chances to win the match.