Mhlathuze Water Board Members Among Six More People Arrested Latest News Updates

Recently, the latest news has been shared that six more were arrested in the case of Mhlathuze Water Board corruption. If we talk about the Mhlathuze Water Board corruption case, it’s alleged that Duze and Mnyandu forced their employees to approve irregular payments amounting to over R30 million to Ralph Mhlanga. Now, it is shared that six more people have been arrested in connection with this case and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media pages. Let us know more about the arrested six people and also learn some other information related to this case in this article.

Of the arrested six, one is the wife of a prominent Durban lawyer. All of them six have been added to the long list of accused in an R37 million Mhlathuze Water Board corruption case and now they are facing several charges including fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice. They were arrested by the National Clean Audit Task Team of Hawks earlier in the day on the charges of fraud, money laundering, and more. Now, the six are living with the eight others who were involved in this incident. Shift to the next paragraph of this article and continue to know more.

Mhlathuze Water Board Members Arrested

Now, the number of total accused and arrests has been increased to 14 after the arrest of six more people related to this case. The six accused have been identified as Nofezile Mhlanga, 32 years old; Siyabonga Bhengu 39 years old; Duduzile Chiliza, 50 years old; Amita Badul 62 years old; Maria Gevers 68 years old; and Zwelakhe Hlophe 45 years old. The accused six are scheduled to make their first appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes court in Durban on Friday before Magistrate Dawn Soomaro.

Now this news is gathering so much attention on the internet and making headlines on the news channels. Lots of people and social media users shared their reactions to this incident. There are a total of 14 people in the corruption case involving the alleged looting of R37 million from the Mhlathuze Water Board during the Covid-19 hard lockdown in 2020. There is not much information has been shared related to this incident and our sources on the way to fetch more details related to this case. We have shared all the available information about this incident above in this article. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.