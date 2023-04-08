MI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Playing X

Here we are going to share exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. Because a very amazing and famous TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Still, many fans are very curious to know about the match details as they know that it will be more amazing and entertaining. Here we have more information about the MI vs CHE match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played by amazing teams. Now if anyone wants to see the match then he can book the tickets from the website. Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in TATA IPL at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Mumbai, IN is smoke and there are 20% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Time: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CHE)

Date: 8th April 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible playing 11: 1. Rohit Sharma(C), 2. Ishan Kishan(WK), 3. Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Cameron Green, 5. Tilak Varma, 6. Tim David, 7. Nehal Wadhera, 8. Hrithik Shokeen, 9. Jofra Archer, 10. Piyush Chawla, 11. Arshad Khan/Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) Possible playing 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway(WK), 3. Shivam Dube, 4. Moeen Ali, 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Ambati Rayudu, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. MS Dhoni(WK)(C), 9. Mitchell Santner, 10. Deepak Chahar, 11. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very amazing and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on 8th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. As per the recent match result, the MI team won 20 matches and the other hand, CHE team won 14 matches. MI team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.