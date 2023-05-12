MI vs GT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match-57

Hello all cricket lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the famous and amazing TATA IPL is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans. Now all the fans are also very excited about this match as they know that it will be very entertaining. Currently, fans have been searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the MI vs GT match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the players are ready to defeat each other in a match as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to watch the match in the playground then you can book the tickets from the websites. TATA IPL will see Mumbai Indians facing off against Gujarat Titans in facing off against Gujarat Titans. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Mumbai, IN is clear and there is a 2% chance of rain during the game. All the lovers are keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Titans (GT)

Day: Friday

Date: 12th May 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tim David, 6. Nehal Wadhera, 7. Chris Jordan, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Akash Madhwal, 10. Kumar Kartikeya, 11. Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Playing 11:1.Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Hardik Pandya(C), 4. Vijay Shankar, 5. David Miller, 6. Abhinav Manohar, 7. Rahul Tewatia, 8. Rashid-Khan, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Noor Ahmad, 11. Mohit Sharma

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans on 12th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India. The GT team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and on MI team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The GT team has more chances to win the match against the MI. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.