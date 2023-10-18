MIA vs CLT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC League MLS

We have great news for sports lovers, the MLS League is going to play thier next match. Yes, you heard right the next match of this league is going to be played between Inter Miami CF (MIA) and Charlotte FC (CLT). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are expressing thier excitement to enjoy this football match. This match will begin to play at 05:39 am on Thursday 19 October 2023 and it will take place at DRV PNK Stadium. Lots of details remain to share, so keep continuing your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both teams played well in the last matches of this tournament and received a good response from the audience. MLS League is back to entertain the audience and the football lovers. Both of the teams have played a total of 27 matches in their last matches. Charlotte FC has faced seven wins, nine losses, or eleven draws and is ranked in the 22 position of the points table. On the other side, Inter Miami CF has faced eight wins, 15 losses, or 4 draws in thier last matches and this team is ranked in the 25th place of the points table. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best until the end of this match.

MIA vs CLT (Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC) Match Details

Match: Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC (MIA vs CLT)

League MLS

Date: Thursday, 19th October 2023

Time: 05:39 AM (IST) – 12:09 AM (GMT)

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

MIA vs CLT (Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC) Starting 11

Inter Miami CF (MIA) Possible Starting 11 1.Drake Callender, 2. Deandre Yedlin, 3. Noah Allen, 4. Kamal Miller, 5. Sergey Krivtsov, 6. Tomas Aviles, 7. David Ochoa, 8. Benjamin Cremaschi, 9. Sergio Busquets, 10. Facundo Farias, 11. Josef Martinez

Charlotte FC (CLT) Possible Starting 11 1.Kristijan Kahlina, 2. Harrison Afful, 3. Jaylin Lindsey, 4. Adilson Malanda, 5. Andrew Privett, 6. Brandt Bronico, 7. Kamil Jozwiak, 8. Ben Bender, 9. Ashley Westwood, 10. Kerwin Vargas, 11. Karol Swiderski

If we talk about the prediction then both teams didn't play well in thier last matches and given most of the similar gameplay performances. The weather is fully clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Presently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.