MIA vs ORL Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Lineup Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC Major League Soccer

Hello sports lovers, Major League Soccer is back and this news is creating a buzz among football lovers who are showing their curiosity to know more about the next matches. The match is set to be played between Inter Miami CF (MIA) and the team will play against Orlando City SC (ORL). Both teams have a lot of fans who are excited for this match. It is set to begin to play at 03:09 am on Sunday 3 March 2024 at Chase Stadium, a rectangle-roof stadium located in Downtown, Phoenix, Arizona. Let us continue the article to know more.

Reportedly, the league began recently and all the teams have played at least two or three games in this league. At present, the excat details about the previous games of both teams are not available and it is not openly shared. Some sources claim both teams have played two matches and performed their best. It will be the first head-to-head match of both teams in this league and it is determined the match will win the hearts of all the viewers. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform their best until the end of this match.

MIA vs ORL (Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC) Match Details

Match: Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC (MIA vs ORL)

Tournament: Major League Soccer 2024

Date: Sunday, 3rd March 2024

Time: 03:09 AM (IST) – 09:39 PM (GMT)

Venue: Chase Stadium

MIA vs ORL (Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC) Starting 11

Inter Miami CF (MIA) Possible Starting 11 1.Drake Callender, 2. Deandre Yedlin, 3. Sergey Krivtsov, 4. Jordi Alba, 5. Tomas Aviles, 6. Robert Taylor, 7. Sergio Busquets, 8. Diego Gomez, 9. Julian Gressel, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Luis Suarez