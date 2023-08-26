Miami-Dade Walgreens: Florida Man Arrested on Six Attempted Murder Charges After Setting a Fire in a Northwest

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 46-year-old man has been arrested on six attempted murder charges after he opened fire in a northwest Miami-Dade Walgreens earlier this week. This incident happened on Wednesday, 23 August 2023. Recently the news has come on the internet that many people are very shocked as no one thought that it would happen. This news left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are very curious about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the police report, Felix Hidalgo became “belligerent and aggressive” when he reached to pick up an instruction he believed to be at the store, revealing a pharmacy technician ” Stop playing with me and you have my prescription”. Miami-Dade Police Department said the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Monda, at the store’s locations at 9498 NW Seventh Ave in the county’s Pinewood area. Reportedly, the suspect’s drug was really at a store in Miami Beach. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Florida Man Arrested on Six Attempted Murder Charges

The pharmacy manager informed Hidalgo that he could not rudely speak to the workers after he continued to talk ‘aggressively’ in Spanish. But, Hidalgo continued and finally informed the staffers that “this place has been going to catch on fire” and he expected “it blows up,” the report states. Following the pharmacy manager asking for assistance in dealing with the perpetrator, the pharmacy technician backed towards her and discovered the store’s aisle nine “completely in flames” police stated. Instantly, shop managers vacated the building. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, On Wednesday police stated business owners waved down a Miami police authority near Northwest 29th Street and 17th Avenue, in the city’s Allapattah neighbourhood, to let her know that a man, later identified as Hidalgo, was ” picking up rocks and throwing them”. Police also stated the suspect already had an active warrant connecting to a probation infraction. This news gained a huge attention from the people as they want to know the complete information. Here we have shared all the information that we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.