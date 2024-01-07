Miami Mall Alien Accident: People Claim Nephilim-Like Creatures spotted in Florida

Here, we are going to talk about the trending video that is attracting the attention of both online and offline communities. Recently, an unexpected incident occurred at a Miami shopping mall and it attracted the interest of many who are reaching the online platforms to get more details related to this topic. It is coming out that a video also shared regarding this topic and there is an investigation was also conducted. The authorities have shared some details related to this incident and our sources also fetched all the available details. Let us continue your reading to know more about this topic in this article.

According to the reports, it was a dramatic incident that took place on Monday 1 January 2023 at the bayside of a shopping mall in Miami. The deputies have detained four teenagers in connection with this incident while the reality behind this incident was the involvement of a dispute between two groups. After this incident, there has been a flood of controversies related to it on social media and many people are showing curiosity to know more about this incident. It was an altercation between two groups of teenagers and became a topic of discussion. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Miami Mall Alien Accident

The local people informed deputies about this incident and they immediately reached the incident scene. It is reported that around 60 police vehicles arrived at the incident scene and responded to an altercation between two groups of teenagers. They arrested four teenagers for causing a riot inside the mall and causing panic. Local also reported that they had heard gunshots. After this incident, many social media users speculated about a 10-foot-tall alien at a Miami mall. The arrest of four teenagers is a concrete result of the chaotic situation, emphasizing the real-world consequences of the conflict. However, the interesting aspect of this incident lies in the unexpected turn it took on social media.

Further, there are two videos shared on Twitter and now they are rapidly running in the trends of various social media pages. The topic went viral after the videos were uploaded on 5 January 2023, and these videos have crossed over 13 million views. One video shows a crowd of people running and the other video shows several car vehicles outside a mall. Many rumors started spreading such as the 8 to 10-foot creature seen in this video is an alien, which will destroy many buildings, harm people, and much more.